Maharashtra govt revenue collection at Rs 19,298.17 crore in April

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government, which is struggling to combat the second corona wave, has mopped Rs 19,298.17 crore revenue in April 2021 which is 5.23% of the budget estimate. The state government in its annual budget for 2021-22 presented on March 8 has projected a total revenue of Rs 3,68,986.86 crore.

Of the Rs 19,298.17 crore, major tax collection is worth Rs 15,094.12 crore, share of central taxes Rs 2,474.66 crore, non-tax revenue Rs 362.91 crore, grant in aid Rs 1,366.48 crore.

According to the state finance department, the state had mobilized revenue worth Rs 43,350.51 crore in March 2021 against Rs 25,531.51 crore in the corresponding period of the last year. Of the Rs 43,350.51 crore, as high as Rs 23,589.82 was the revenue from the major taxes, Rs 11,233.30 crore grants in aid, Rs 1,272,18 crore non-tax revenue and Rs 9,255.20 crore share in central taxes.

The state government in 2020-21 had estimated revenue of Rs 3,47,456.89 crore but it was revised to Rs 2,89,497.76 crore amid the COVID 19 induced lockdown and economic slowdown. The state’s actual revenue collection was Rs 2,63,192.87 crore which was 75.75% of the budget estimate.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning department, in the annual budget has estimated a revenue collection at Rs 3.68 lakh crore, and revenue expenditure worth Rs 3.79 lakh crore, revenue deficit is pegged at Rs 10,226 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 66,641 crore.

The finance department has said the government has yet to receive GST compensation worth Rs 24,386.74 crore for 2020-21.