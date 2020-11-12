Maharashtra govt requests WR, CR to allow teaching, non-teaching school staff to commute on local trains

Mumbai: In a major relief to teachers, the state disaster management, relief and rehabilitation department has requested both Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) authorities to allow teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools to commute by local train services in Mumbai.

Teachers who have questioned the need to commute to school considering the Covid-19 risks involved, had earlier requested the state government to allow them to commute by suburban trains.

This request has been made following the state government resolution (GR) dated October 29, 2020 stating 50 per cent attendance for teaching and non-teaching staff in all schools of Maharashtra. In a letter to the CR and WR authorities dated November 6, 2020, the state disaster management, relief and rehabilitation department said, "You are hereby requested to direct the concerned to allow teachers and non-teaching staff of schools to use local train services in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR) with immediate effect."