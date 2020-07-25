Maharashtra govt reduces school syllabus by 25% amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Even though there is COVID-19 crisis in the state of Maharashtra, we have started classes through different mediums from June 15. However, schools are yet to start physically," Gaikwad noted. Despite the situation, she urged people to not feel the stress or pressure of studies.

"Taking this into consideration, the Maharashtra Governement is announcing a 25% cut in the syllabus of Standard 1 to Standard 12 for the academic year of 2020-21. The reduced syllabus will soon be available on the website," she said.

The details of the reduced syllabus will soon be made available online.