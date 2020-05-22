Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra govt puts cap on amount private hospitals can charge COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Private hospitals will now have to treat COVID-19 patients at reasonable rates, and cannot charge them whopping amounts as per their whim and fancy. Acting on a slew of complaints from patients, the state health department has finally put a cap on the amount that private hospitals can charge COVID-19 patients, with a government resolution (GR) expected to be issued soon.

As per the new notifications the state government is coming out with, private hospitals can charge Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 for ICU and ventilators, respectively, per day. The bill will include the cost of treatment, Personal Protective Equipment, nurses and doctors consultancy fees. Apart from this, the mark-up on expensive medicines has been capped at 10 per cent of the procurement rates, and the hospital cannot charge the patient more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

This will bring much-awaited respite for COVID-19 patients, who will not be forced to shell out hefty amounts running into several lakh of rupees to get treated in private hospitals. They can expect to be treated in private hospitals by paying a few thousands only.