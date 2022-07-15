Maharashtra govt postpones elections to 7,620 co-operative societies till September 30 in wake of heavy rains

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In the wake of heavy rains and floods in various districts and IMD's prediction for torrential rains in future, the Maharashtra Government on Friday postponed the elections to 7,620 co-operative societies till September 30 excluding the housing societies having 250 or less numbers and the societies for which the Supreme Court or High court ordered to conduct the elections in the stipulated time frame.

The decision was taken as the state has already reported over 89 deaths due to heavy rains and floods between June 1 and July 12 impacting the movement of the voters and also the election machinery. As the societies hail from the rural areas, the government found that the voters would not be able to come out in large numbers to exercise their voting right.

The government’s decision came a day after the State Election Commission stayed the election process for 92 nagar parishads and 4 nagar panchayats for August 18.

The co-operation department desk officer Anil Chaudhari in a government resolution said that in view of heavy rains and floods NDRF teams have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations. A large number of dams are overflowing as water has been discharged and if there will be an increase in the rainfall it will adversely impact the transportation and day to day lives of the people especially from the rural areas.

‘’As per the State Cooperative Election Authority, 32,743 cooperative societies (excluding cooperative housing societies with 250 or less members) are eligible for elections. Of which the election process has begun in 7620 cooperative societies of which nomination process started in 5636 societies while in 1,984 societies the nomination process has not yet started. Most of these societies are from rural areas and it will be impossible to proceed with the election process in the present situation,’’ said Chaudhari.

He said the government has therefore postponed the elections till September 30 as per section 73 (c) (c) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960. However, the elections of the societies where the poll process has been announced from time to time will be held.