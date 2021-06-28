Maharashtra govt plans to vaccinate 15 lakh beneficiaries per day: Report

The Maharashtra government on Monday said it is planning for 15 lakh vaccinations per day, amid threat of the new Delta Plus variant and expected third wave of COVID-19.

“We have preparations and plans to administrer 15 lakh vaccine doses per day,” Deccan Herald quoted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying.



Recently on June 25, Maharashtra became the first state to administer 3 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark.

Thackeray said even though the second wave has not subsided yet, "we have to avoid crowds and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour".

As on Sunday (27 June), the state’s vaccination tally – in the four categories – healthcare workers, frontline workers, 18-44 age group and 45+ age group -- stood at 3,11,59,607. In the healthcare workers category, 12,76,663 have got the first dose ...





In the 18-44 age-group category, 55,27,193 people have got their first dose of which 2,69,666 have got their second dose.





Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,974 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,22,252. Besides, 143 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,21,286.