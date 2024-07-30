Maharashtra Govt Plans To Spend ₹270 Crore On Advertisements To Ensure Effective Public Reach Of New Schemes Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Maharashtra government has announced several new schemes, including 'Chief Minister Ladki Behan' and 'Chief Minister Tirthadarshan' programmes.

The Plan

To ensure these schemes reach the public effectively, the government plans to spend approximately Rs 270.05 crore on extensive advertising. The advertising campaign will cover a range of government schemes, development projects, policy goals, ambitious projects, and welfare programmes.

The Information and Public Relations Department will handle the dissemination of information through newspapers, television, radio, outdoor and other media as well as social media and digital platforms.