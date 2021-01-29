Maharashtra govt mulling over reopening schools for Std 1 to 4 from March 1

Mumbai: The state school education department has decided to approve the appointment of 50 per cent of 266 posts of junior clerk in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Divisional Board.

On Friday, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister said, "Out of the total 266 posts of junior clerk in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Divisional Board, it has been decided to approve the appointment for 50 per cent of the posts in other categories except the socially and educationally backward category candidates."

The minister had earlier stated schools for Classes 1 to 4 will be reopened offline after checking the situation in Maharashtra as currently, schools for Classes 5 to 12 have been allowed to reopen offline.

Sources from the state school education department said, "Schools will be reopened for Classes 1 to 4 in March tentatively. The decision will be taken after considering the onground situation and state of schools that have currently reopened offline lectures for Classes 5 to 8 and Classes 9 to 12. The final decision will be taken between February 15 to 20, 2021."

Gaikwad said, "On January 27, 2021, an average of 85.75 per cent of the schools from Standard 5 to 8 started and about 33 per cent of the students were present on the first day of school."