Maharashtra Govt Likely To Ask For More Time For Maratha Quota | Representative Image

Mumbai: While the work on verifying old records to be able to issue Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to Marathas is underway at a satisfactory pace, the Backward Classes Commission will need more time to ascertain the backwardness of the Maratha community and hence the state government is likely to seek more time from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, highly placed sources within the government have said.

The committee under Justice Shinde, which is verifying old records to find mentions of Kunbi caste, will need about a month more to submit its report. That is well within the 24 December limit given by Jarange-Patil.

Backward Classes Commission will need more time

However, the Backward Classes Commission will need more time to verify the backwardness of the community. The Kunbi entries from the records will benefit only about 3-4 lakh members of the Maratha community.

Though Jarange-Patil had been pushing his demand of Kunbi (OBC) certificates for 'all' Marathas, it is unlikely to stand in legal scrutiny and also the government is unlikely to go for it for the fear of probable OBC unrest.

'Backwardness' of the Maratha community

The other option is to verify the 'backwardness' of the Maratha community through the backward classes commission of the state. The state government has already requested the commission in this regard.

However, since one of the previous two reports of the commission was struck down by the Supreme Court and the other had stated that the Maratha community is not backward, the current commission will have to begin the process of assessing the backwardness afresh.

This will require more time, the officials have said, adding that efforts are on to get some more time from Jarange-Patil.

The three-stage process for the Maratha quota is being followed

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at Pune, BJP leader and former Chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, Chandrakant Patil said that the three-stage process for the Maratha quota is being followed by the state government.

He also said that if very stringent timelines are given, there would be agitations, but that won't help resolve issues. "The government is trying to give a logical quota that will last in courts," he added.

