Maharashtra Govt launches scheme to provide incentive up to Rs 50,000 to farmers | File Photo

Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday launched an ambitious scheme to provide incentives up to Rs 50,000 to farmers who have repaid short crop loans in full. The incentive was part of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmers’ Debt Relief Scheme. The government has deposited Rs 2,500 crore in the accounts of 6.90 lakh farmers. Mr Shinde said, ‘’Maharashtra is the first state to deposit money directly into the farmers’ accounts at one go. The farmers should not stress out because of the damage caused by heavy rains as the state government is with them.’’

As per the eligibility criteria, the farmers who have repaid short-term crop loans in any two of the three financial years -- 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 -- are eligible for the scheme benefit. They should have repaid the loan by June 30 of the next financial year. If the loan amount is less than Rs 50,000, the eligible farmers will get an incentive equivalent to the amount of the principal of the loan availed by them. If a farmer has taken a short-term crop loan from more than one bank, the total amount of such loans shall be considered and incentives will be provided up to a maximum of Rs 50,000.

‘’To make Diwali sweet for the farmers, the department was directed to deposit the benefit amount in their accounts before Diwali,’’ said Mr Shinde, adding that he has directed the concerned departments to take immediate action. ‘’We have taken decisions considering farmers as the focal point and thereby give relief to them by providing double the compensation of what they get as per the National Disaster Response Fund,’’ he added.

Mr Fadnavis said the government after coming to power had made the announcement that it would provide an incentive to the farmers who have repaid the short-term crop loans in full. He added that the amount has been deposited directly into the accounts of the farmers.

Mr Fadnavis reiterated that the concerned departments have been asked to pay compensation till yesterday to farmers hit due to heavy rains and floods.

The cooperation minister Mr Atul Save said that the Aadhaar numbers of eligible farmers have been authenticated to get the benefit of the scheme and currently around 8 lakh farmers have been authenticated. ‘’Of these, the money has already been deposited in the accounts of 6.90 lakh farmers,’’ he added.

Read Also Maharashtra: LoP Ajit Pawar bats for declaration of wet drought in state