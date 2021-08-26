Maharashtra govt launches Mission Vatsalya for women lost their husbands to COVID-19

The Maharashtra government launched ‘Mission Vatsalya’ for the women lost their husbands to Covid-19. Minister of Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur said, “The mission is aimed to serve around 18 benefits, schemes and services to such widows under one roof.”

Thakur said, in the last one and a half years, around 15,095 women lost their husbands due to Covid-19. Out of them, the number of women who have been listed by the district task force is 14,661. “Efforts are being made by the department to provide 18 different services to help such women as well as help them to get the certificates they need. This includes a number of schemes like Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Gharkul Yojana,” she noted.

To streamline its implementation, the department staff, child development project officers, local unit officers and anganwadi sevika have been paying door to door visits and providing services. The department has reached about 10,500 women in the state. Thakur is confident that they will get various benefits soon.

The department officer said 8,661 women have filed applications for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana, followed by 405 for Shravanbal Seva state pension scheme, 1209 for Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme and three for Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme. So far, 10,349 applications have been received.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:25 AM IST