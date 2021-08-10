Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for re-opening of schools from August 17; check out full list

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and classes 8 to 12 in urban areas from August 17.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced that the schools for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas from August 17. She further added that the schools in cities for classes 8 to 12 will reopen by following COVID protocols.

As per the state government order, it is mandatory for the teachers to be fully vaccinated. Administration should ensure complete vaccination of teachers, the notice said.

All precautions regarding COVID should be strictly followed. For e.g. Single student on one bench, 6 feet distance between two benches Maximum 15-20 students in a class.

The notification also stated that if even one COVID-19 case is detected in the school, authorities should immediately shut down the school permises till further order.

Ever since the pandemic outbreak, all schools, colleges, educational institutions were shut across the state.



The Maharashtra government had last week relaxed COVID restrictions in 14 districts. In a statement, the state government mentioned that the state was continued to be threatened with the spread of coronavirus, and therefore it was imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:12 PM IST