Maharashtra Govt Issues Directive, Allocates Land In Aarey Colony To Cooperative Bank For Construction Of Building

People taking a walk in the Aarey on a misty morning | File Image/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a controversial move, the Maharashtra government issued a directive on Monday allocating land from the Animal Husbandry Department in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, for the construction of a cooperative building for the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. The Government Resolution (GR) was briefly available on the state's official website before being swiftly removed, leading to a flurry of criticism from opposition leaders.

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the UBT Shiv Sena, has demanded an explanation from the state government regarding the rapid removal of the GR. He questioned whether this was part of a scheme to allocate valuable land to party loyalists and criticized the decision as an attempt to benefit "agents" rather than serving public interests. Thackeray assured that if his party comes to power, they would cancel this decision.

The land in question, located at Survey No. 145 in Aarey Colony, is currently registered under the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University and hosts the Mumbai Veterinary College. The recent decision to relocate this land to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank for their cooperative building has sparked a heated debate.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has also taken a firm stance against the government. He accused the Mahayuti coalition of prioritizing the interests of ruling party legislators over the public, questioning the legitimacy and transparency of the decision-making process.

As the controversy unfolds, there are calls for clarity on whether the decision to reallocate the land will be reversed and whether the Mahayuti government’s actions reflect a broader pattern of favoring political allies over public needs.