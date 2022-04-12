Maharashtra govt issues circular directing Municipal Corporations to start process of demarcation of ward boundaries on basis of population

Maharashtra Government on Monday issued a circular directing Municipal Corporations including BMC to start the process of demarcation of ward boundaries on the basis of population of their respective cities.

Circular was issued by the urban development department of the state government directing commissioners of all the Municipal corporations whose term was over and is about to end. BMC should immediately start its work of ward demarcation and decide the number of wards on the basis of population of the city.

According to the BMC, the corporation will once again not make a fresh draft, instead, they will use two drafts that have already been prepared.

"As of now, we have two ward demarcation drafts with us, the first draft is that which we had submitted to the election commission in the month of December for approval. And the second draft was made after hearing suggestions and objections," said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

"We will not make a fresh draft on the basis of population because we already have those drafts. And again preparing new drafts and calling suggestions and objections will not be appropriate," said Kakani.

Kakani also made it clear that the number of wards would be 236, but the final decision will be taken after conducting a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner, he added.

During the last assembly session the state government had cancelled all the ward demarcation of the process of the BMC and other corporation elections. The state government had said that a new ward demarcation process would be undertaken under BMC Act.

Recently, it has been revealed under the RTI application that BMC has spent Rs. 27.10 crore for the ward demarcation process.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:45 PM IST