Maharashtra Govt Introduces 'Mukhyamantri Tirthdarshan Yojana' For Elderly Pilgrims

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Senior citizens have got a boon with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing the “Mukhyamantri Tirthdarshan Yojana” under which the state government would bear the cost of their pilgrimage.

About The Policy

The policy, which will provide various benefits to senior citizens, will be drafted soon, Shinde said.

The announcement came against the backdrop of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarniak informing the Assembly on Saturday that many senior citizens are interested in visiting various holy places or undertaking the Char Dham Yatra but do not have the money to do so. Even the children of these senior citizens do not have enough money to meet their household expenses and many MLAs of rural areas do not have the funds to arrange pilgrimages, Sarniak said.

Thus the dreams of these people remain unfulfilled, Sarniak said, and urged the government to do something about it.

Difficulties Faced In Arranging Pilgrimages For Senior Citizens

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Kadam also highlighted the difficulties they faced in arranging pilgrimages for senior citizens to Kashi Vishwanath and for the Char Dham Yatra. The legislators also sought concessions in train fares and fast train routes to religious places.

The government should set up accommodation facilities for a large number of people at these places, Surve said.

“A detailed policy will be drafted and norms will be laid out. Online applications will be sought and people will be sent on pilgrimage on a rotational basis,” Shinde said.

As many as 5,000 to 10,000 people will be taken for pilgrimage every year, the Chief Minister said, adding that Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains will be taken to pilgrimages of their respective faiths. This comes on the back of the state government on Friday announcing the setting up of the “Mukhyamantri Varkari Sampraday Mahamandal” to provide facilities to kirtankars, varkaris, and the Bhajani Mandal and also to manage the Palkhi route.

The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs36.71 crore for the year 2024-25 under the scheme and aims to provide financial aid of Rs20,000 to each of the 400 dindis participating in the Saint Tukaram Palkhi procession and 350 dindis in the Sant Dyaneshwar Palkhi procession.