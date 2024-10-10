 Maharashtra Govt Increases Aid For Minorities, Boosts Funds For Maulana Azad Corporation, Raises Madrasa Teacher Salaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Increases Aid For Minorities, Boosts Funds For Maulana Azad Corporation, Raises Madrasa Teacher Salaries

Maharashtra Govt Increases Aid For Minorities, Boosts Funds For Maulana Azad Corporation, Raises Madrasa Teacher Salaries

The state government has increased the remuneration of madrasa teachers by ₹10,000. The decision, made in the cabinet meeting, focuses on teachers with D.Ed. and B.Ed. qualifications

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Against the backdrop of the upcoming state assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is making efforts to attract Muslim voters. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, three significant decisions were made to benefit the minority community. These include increasing the share capital of the 'Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation,' raising the remuneration of madrasa teachers, and allotting government land in Kurla to establish a dialysis center under the Shahir Amar Sheikh Prabodhini.

According to details shared by the state government, the cabinet has approved raising the share capital of the 'Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation' to ₹1,000 crore, up from the existing ₹700 crore. This corporation provides loans and financial assistance to help members of the minority community establish small businesses.

Read Also
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Stakes Claim On Hadapsar, Vadgaon Sheri, Khadakwasla Assembly Seats In...
article-image

Additionally, the state government has increased the remuneration of madrasa teachers by ₹10,000. The decision, made in the cabinet meeting, focuses on teachers with D.Ed. and B.Ed. qualifications. Currently, D.Ed. teachers in madrasas earn ₹6,000, but this will be increased to ₹16,000. Similarly, the salaries of B.A., B.Ed., and B.Sc.-B.Ed. teachers will rise from ₹8,000 to ₹18,000. The Mahayuti government had appointed these teachers on a contractual basis to teach subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Marathi, English, and Urdu under the Dr. Zakir Husain Madrasa Modernization Scheme.

Read Also
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate ₹1,000 Crore Development Projects On October 10 Ahead Of...
article-image

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the allotment of 2,000 square meters of government land in Kurla to the 'Shahir Amar Sheikh Loknatya Kala Prabodhini' for the establishment of a dialysis center. This land will be provided on a leasehold basis. Shahir Amar Sheikh Prabodhini, founded by Padmashree Namdev Dhasal and renowned writer Mallika Amar Sheikh, has contributed significantly to the arts and social welfare sectors. The land was reserved under the Development Plan of the BMC and will now be leased to the Prabodhini for the dialysis center.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Suburban Local Trains Running Unaffected; Central Railways Facing Delay Of 5-10 Mins
Mumbai Rains: Suburban Local Trains Running Unaffected; Central Railways Facing Delay Of 5-10 Mins
Mumbai: BEST Workers Protest At Wadala Bus Depot, Demand Permanent Status And Wage Parity
Mumbai: BEST Workers Protest At Wadala Bus Depot, Demand Permanent Status And Wage Parity
Made In India’s Arjun Mathur Gets Married To Girlfriend Tiya Tejpal In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Made In India’s Arjun Mathur Gets Married To Girlfriend Tiya Tejpal In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Navi Mumbai: Taloja Jail Constable Arrested For Smuggling ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Tiffin Box
Navi Mumbai: Taloja Jail Constable Arrested For Smuggling ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Tiffin Box

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST Workers Protest At Wadala Bus Depot, Demand Permanent Status And Wage Parity

Mumbai: BEST Workers Protest At Wadala Bus Depot, Demand Permanent Status And Wage Parity

Navi Mumbai: Taloja Jail Constable Arrested For Smuggling ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Tiffin...

Navi Mumbai: Taloja Jail Constable Arrested For Smuggling ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Tiffin...

Maharashtra Govt Increases Aid For Minorities, Boosts Funds For Maulana Azad Corporation, Raises...

Maharashtra Govt Increases Aid For Minorities, Boosts Funds For Maulana Azad Corporation, Raises...

Mumbai: Major Garba Celebrations Cancelled On Eighth Day Of Navratri To Mourn Ratan Tata's Demise

Mumbai: Major Garba Celebrations Cancelled On Eighth Day Of Navratri To Mourn Ratan Tata's Demise

Mumbai: Residential Sales In MMR Increase By 7% YoY In Q2 2024, Reports Square Yards

Mumbai: Residential Sales In MMR Increase By 7% YoY In Q2 2024, Reports Square Yards