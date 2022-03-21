Maharashtra govt in touch with Centre on fertiliser issue, says minister Dadaji Bhuse

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Maharashtra government is in communication with the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of chemical fertilizers, said agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse in the state assembly on Monday.

He admitted that there is concern at the national-level about raw material prices rising due to the war. ‘’The Maharashtra government has been in touch with the Centre for the past one month on this issue,’’ he said.

"We are in touch with the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of chemical fertilisers or its prices do not escalate in the time to come. Of late some states in the country faced shortage of chemical fertilisers on a big scale," he said.

However, such a situation did not prevail in Maharashtra, except at some places, as the state already had created buffer stock, he told the House.

Bhuse’s statement came when farmers from the state are taking a hit in the wake of sudden rise in the prices of fertilizers and pesticides, which were key imports from both Russia and Ukraine.

The state agriculture department said that Russia and Ukraine meet about 10-12 percent of India's fertilizer requirements. They supply not just ready-to-use fertiliser, but raw materials like Potash and Ammonia as well.

In 2021, for instance, over 2 million tonnes of Ammonia came in from Russia alone. This has led to a shortage of fertilisers and means higher costs and uncertainty for the farmers.

According to the department of fertilizers, India produced 368.2 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers in the current fiscal up to January 2022, a 0.5% fall compared to the production in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. India had to import 141.6 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers in the current fiscal up to January 2022 to meet the domestic demand.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:03 PM IST