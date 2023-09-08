Maharashtra Govt In A Bind On Quota Issue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: The ruling coalition in Maharashtra led by the BJP is facing a catch-22 situation. In its bid to defuse the ongoing Maratha pro-reservation, the government had decided to include kunbi Marathas in the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category.

However, the OBC leadership has vehemently opposed the move. Their reasoning is that benefits for the kunbis can be granted only at the expense of the OBCs and there was no way in which they would permit that. They said the Marathas had lost in the highest court of the land and the verdict should be respected by all, specially the state government.

Twin-pronged battle to counter government's move

The OBC Janmorcha, an umbrella body of different OBC organisations, has decided to launch a twin-pronged battle to counter the state government's move. It will start agitations all over Maharashtra.

The BJP has a lot to worry from an agitation by the OBCs because its social base in among these communities. While the Congress and NCP are dominated by Marathas, the BJP has roots within OBC communities. Even though the OBCs are numerically stronger than the Marathas, they have traditionally not benefited much from developmental programmes in the past. For example, most of the sugar cooperatives and educational institutions are controlled by the Marathas.

Will Ajit Pawar become the CM?

Meanwhile, there is intense speculation in political circles about major changes in the state post the G-20 summit. Again there is talk of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis being sent to Delhi and Ajit Pawar being made the CM in the place of Eknath Shinde.

Apparently, the central leadership of the BJP is worried that the anti-Fadnavis sentiment prevailing among the politically significant Maratha community, may adversely impact the party in the Lok Sabha elections. The Delhi leadership is keen on winning as many of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Interestingly, NCP leader Sharad Pawar has been constantly targeting Fadnavis on the Maratha quota and other issues.

