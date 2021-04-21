Maharashtra govt imposes strict curbs: What are new guidelines for inter-city or inter-district travel by private buses?

Inter-city or inter-district travel by private buses shall be subject to following controls:

i. Bus service operator must restrict the stoppages to maximum two in a city and shall inform local DMA about the same and the schedule. Local DMA may ask to change these if so desired.

ii. At the stoppages where passengers are alighting all passengers shall be stamped on the hand for 14 days home quarantine. This stamping must be done by operator.

iii. Thermal scanners shall be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital.