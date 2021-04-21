Maharashtra govt imposes strict curbs till May 1: Check out what's new

According to the government order, private transport, excluding buses, can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons, with driver plus 50 per cent of the seating capacity. These are not expected to be inter-district or inter-city and should be confined to the city of residence of the travellers. Inter-district or inter-city travel is allowed only if required for performing an essential service or in case of medical emergencies or attending unavoidable events like funerals or severe sickness in the family. Anyone flouting the order in letter or spirit shall be punishable by a fine of Rs 10,000.

Private buses can operate at 50% seating capacity, without standees. Inter-city or inter-district travel by private buses shall be subject to controls, including that the bus service operator must restrict halts to a maximum of two in a city and shall inform the local DMA about the same and the schedule. The local disaster management authority (LDMA) may ask to change these if so desired.

At halts where passengers alight, all passengers shall be hand-stamped with ‘14 days’ home quarantine’. This stamping must be done by the operator. Thermal scanners shall be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital.

The LDMA may decide to conduct rapid antigen tests at the alighting point by appointing an authorised lab for this purpose. The cost of the test, if so decided, shall be borne by the passenger/ service provider. If any operator is found to be flouting these guidelines, then the DMA may levy a fine of Rs 10,000. Repeated defaults will lead to cancellation of the licence to operate till the end of the notification of Covid-19 as a pandemic.