Maharashtra govt imposes MESMA on power sector employees; prohibits them from participating in strike

Energy Minister Nitin Raut urged employees to take part in strike as uninterrupted power supply needed for farming, exams of 10th and 12th standards & amid soaring temperatures

Has clarified that three power companies will not be privatised

In a major policy decision, the state government on Sunday has imposed the provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2017 (MESMA) restraining the employees of three state-run power companies including MahaGenco, MahaTransco and MahaVitaran from participating in the two-day nationwide strike called by various trade unions from March 28. The government's move is aimed at the uninterrupted power supply, especially during the summer and also to avoid adverse impact on the economic activities which are slowly and steadily picking up after disruption caused due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

Undetected by the state government's move, the employees of three power companies have decided to go on strike on March 28 and 29. Trade Union leader Krishna Bhoyar said that 39 unions have unanimously decided to participate in the two-day strike and they will not withdraw despite the imposition of MESMA. He hinted that the power supply is expected to be hampered due to the strike.

Three companies together have over 1 lakh employees who have been barred from participating in the two-day strike.

Energy Department Principal Secretary Dinesh Waghmare told the Free Press Journal, '' There is no proposal for the privatisation of the power companies. The government has earlier appealed to the employees not to go on strike. MESMA has been imposed as any service connected with the supply of electricity is an essential service. The government is satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to prohibit strike in the said essential services provided by MahaGenco, MahaTransco and MahaVitaran.''

The government order issued by the energy department deputy secretary Prashant Badgeri reads,'' Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by subsection (1) of section 4 read with sub-clause (ii) of clause (a) of the Maharashtra Services Maintenance Act 2017, the Government of Maharashtra hereby prohibits strike in the said essential services provided by the said Licensees from the date of publication of the order in the Maharashtra Government Gazette.''

Energy Minister Nitin Raut strongly defended the government's move reiterating that three companies will not be privatised. ''The state government has also opposed the Central government's efforts relating to privatisation in the energy sector. I appeal to the employees not to participate in the strike as the uninterrupted power supply is essential in view of the soaring temperatures, ongoing exams of the 10th and 12th standards and the water requirement for various crops,'' he noted.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:04 PM IST