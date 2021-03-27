Maharashtra govt imposes fresh curbs, violators to pay hefty fines - All you need to know

NEW RULES

· Ban on all public gatherings (political, religious)

· Ban on gathering of more than 5 people from 8 pm to 7 am

· No visit to beaches, parks gardens from 8 pm to 7 am

· Offenders will have to pay fine of ₹ 1,000 per person

· People not wearing masks will be fined Rs 500

· Cinema halls, single screen, multiplexes, malls, auditorium, restaurants to be closed between 8 pm and 7 am

· Home delivery and parcel service will be allowed

In view of the unabated spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued orders on night curfew whereby the gatherings of more than five people have been banned from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight of March 27. Violators will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per head. In the same order, the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said the lockdown in the entire state has been extended till April 15. The guidelines under the Mission Begin Again have been extended for surveillance, containment and control of the rising COVID 19 cases till April 15.

All public places such as gardens and beaches will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. People not wearing masks will be fined Rs 500. If caught spitting in public places, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed.

Further, all cinema halls, single screen or multiplexes, will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. Malls, auditorium, restaurants will also be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. However, home delivery and parcel service will be allowed.

The government has banned all religious, political, cultural events while around 50 people will be allowed at weddings and at least 20 people at funerals.