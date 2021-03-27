Maharashtra govt imposes fresh curbs, violators to pay hefty fines - All you need to know

NEW RULES
· Ban on all public gatherings (political, religious)
· Ban on gathering of more than 5 people from 8 pm to 7 am
· No visit to beaches, parks gardens from 8 pm to 7 am
· Offenders will have to pay fine of ₹ 1,000 per person
· People not wearing masks will be fined Rs 500
· Cinema halls, single screen, multiplexes, malls, auditorium, restaurants to be closed between 8 pm and 7 am
· Home delivery and parcel service will be allowed
In view of the unabated spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued orders on night curfew whereby the gatherings of more than five people have been banned from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight of March 27. Violators will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per head. In the same order, the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said the lockdown in the entire state has been extended till April 15. The guidelines under the Mission Begin Again have been extended for surveillance, containment and control of the rising COVID 19 cases till April 15.
All public places such as gardens and beaches will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. People not wearing masks will be fined Rs 500. If caught spitting in public places, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed.
Further, all cinema halls, single screen or multiplexes, will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. Malls, auditorium, restaurants will also be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. However, home delivery and parcel service will be allowed.
The government has banned all religious, political, cultural events while around 50 people will be allowed at weddings and at least 20 people at funerals.
‘’No social, cultural, political and religious gatherings will be allowed. Auditoriums or drama theatres should not be used for the purpose of conducting these gatherings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the owner of premises,’’ the government said in its order. This apart, the property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as Disaster by the Central Government.
All private offices except related to health and other essential services to function at 50% capacity. In the case of government/semi government offices, the head of the office will take a decision regarding the staff attendance ensuring adherence to all COVID 19 protocols.
The manufacturing sector, however, can function at full capacity. It is advised that the workforce should be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor. To maintain social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase the working shifts as approved by the local authorities.
Home isolation will be allowed with several restrictions. ‘’Information should be given to the local authorities with a medical professional under whom the isolation will be adhered to. A board needs to be put up on the door or conspicuous location for 14 days and home quarantine seal on the hand should be affixed by the location authorities,’’ said the government in the order.
Any violation to isolation will lead to immediate movement to Covid Care Centre designated by local authority. Moreover, management trusts of all religious places will decide and declare the maximum number of visitors per hour depending upon the availability of space for movement and gathering with proper distancing. The government has advised that convenient systems like online reservations for visits may be initiated. Public transports have been opened with certain restrictions. Anyone found violating these restrictions shall be punished with a fine of Rs 500 by concerned public transport authority.
