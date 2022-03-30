Maharashtra govt hikes dearness allowance to 31% from 28%

Hours after the Union cabinet approved the increase in dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners by 3 per cent effective from January 1, 2022, the Maharashtra Government also issued the notification announcing hike from 28% to 31% of basic pay for its employees from January 1, 2022, along with the arrears pending from July 1, 2021.

The revised DA will be paid in cash along with the salary of March this year. Nearly 17 lakh state government employees will benefit with today’s revision. The hike will be applicable to the state government and other eligible employees.

Dearness allowance is a component of government employees' and retirees' salaries that helps to offset the effects of inflation. For central government employees, the increase in DA will be from the previous 31 per cent of basic pay to 34 per cent.

The state finance department deputy secretary VA Dhotre issued the government resolution which says that the DA will be paid as per the existing provisions and procedures to the government employees.

The state government’s move came at a time when for the second month in a row retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6 per cent. This does not include the jump in oil prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:32 PM IST