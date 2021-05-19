Maharashtra govt floats EOI to procure 5 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine from global manufacturers



In the wake of clarity, the state government expects the suppliers to get the necessary approvals to supply vaccine doses to Maharashtra. Further, the EoI is silent on the indemnity clause demanded by Pfizer and Moderna to avoid any claims. Besides, there has been no mention about the source of the stock and its supply, the transportation cost, duties and other levies.

The officer told Free Press Journal," The government is exploring options of procurement of vaccine doses from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Zydus, Camila among others."



As reported by Free Press Journal, the storage of these vaccine doses will be an issue as Pfizer and Moderna need minus 70 degree Celsius which won't be possible in remote areas. The state government can at best has cold chain of minus 17 to 20 degree Celsius. The logistics is another issue for the timely supply.

Moreover, the price is a key issue that needs to be looked into as Covishield will be available at Rs 300 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 400 per dose to the state government to vaccinate people below 45 years. The state government is getting free doses for the vaccination of citizens above 45 plus.