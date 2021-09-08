Maharashtra: Govt extends Naxal Surrender Policy for 2 more years

Mumbai: The state government has extended the Naxal Surrender Policy in the state for two more years. The decision was taken by the state government on Tuesday, officials said. The policy was introduced in 2005 with the aim to curb the Naxal movement in the state. Recently, the police in Gadchiroli had taken initiatives to create job opportunities for Naxal-affected people so that they do not take the wrong path. This year, 22 Naxals have been killed by the police in encounters and at least eight Naxals have surrendered.

According to the state government officials, in April 2013, changes and amendments were made in the Naxal Surrender Policy and in September 2019, the said policy was given an extension of two years till August 2021. "Naxal surrender Policy has proved to be a successful weapon against the Naxal movements in the state. Considering this, the Director General of Police had requested to give a two-year extension to this policy. The government has hence given an extension to the policy till August 2023," said a state government official.

"The policy is indeed very useful. We had formed a self-help group for those who were into Naxal activities and provided them with different training. For the unemployed from the tribal, we help them in skill development so that they get a job or self-employment opportunities," Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Ankit Goyal told Free Press Journal.

Speaking about the benefits of Naxal Surrender Policy, Goyal said, "They get cash reward as per their rank. A committee has been formed to look into their court cases. We give them some land and develop their skills and some concessions for them in the technical courses."

