Maharashtra govt extends insurance cover/exgratia up to June 30

Mumbai: Amid the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic and the possible third wave, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to extend the insurance cover/ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50 lakh given to its employees in case of death on account of pandemic during the course of Covid-related duties for the period of January 1 to June 30, 2121. The scheme, which was launched on May 29, 2020, was extended up to September 30, 2020 and later up to December 31, 2020. This is the third extension that has been granted in view of the present pandemic situation.

The finance department joint secretary Vivek Dahiphale issued the government notification on Friday.

The employees attached to the district administrations, police, home guards, anganwadi, food and civil supplies, water supply and sanitation departments and employees deployed to carry out house-to-house surveys are covered under this scheme.

The government’s notification came on a day when 39,923 new COVID-19 positive cases and 695 deaths were reported in the state. The progressive cases have been reported at 53,09,215, discharged 47,07,980 and deaths 79,552. There are 5,19,254 active cases as of date.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also finance minister, last year had strongly defended the government’s decision saying that huge manpower was busy in surveying, tracing, testing, taking preventive measures and providing relief during the pandemic by risking their lives. ‘’The government is serious about the safety of the staffers and their families. Hence, this decision has been taken," he had noted.