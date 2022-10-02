Maharashtra govt employees to greet public with 'Vande Mataram' from today

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra government employees from today will use 'Vande Mataram' to greet people on phone, meetings and while making announcements. The government officials working closely with public have to switch too, reports stated.

According to a Times of India report, the General Administration department on October 1 issued a circular stating that the change will be implemented from October 2, birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and as a part of Amrit Mahotsav.

According to the report, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to launch the programme at Wardha.

Reportedly, the circular will be applicable across government, semi-government, local civic bodies, aided schools, colleges and other establishments.

'Hello' was termed as a meaningless word in the circular which further stated that replacing the greeting with 'Vande Mataram' will bring more positive energy.