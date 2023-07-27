Maharashtra Govt Employees Threaten Agitation If Their Protective Cover Is Taken Away

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Any amendment to Act protecting government servants would lead to strong agitation from within the state administration, the apex body of state government employees said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the Assembly that Section 353A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which provides protection to public servants from physical attacks or threats while performing their duties, would be amended if it is being misused. Several MLAs had complained, while discussing the issue in the House, of misuse of the Act by police officers against Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Employees warn of agitation

The government employees associations reacted to the announcement as any such amendment would reduce some of the protective cover given to government servants.

"Many a times anti-social elements try to pressurise government employees to tweek rules and get their works done and whenever their requests are declined, the officers face even physical assaults," GD Kulthe, chief advisor of the apex body of the state government employees wrote in a letter sent to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also urged CM Shinde that the protective cover should not be taken away for the sake of larger public good.

Kulthe also said that if any changes or amendments are needed in the legislation, it should not be made unilaterally and the employee associations be taken into confidence. He also warned of intense agitation by the state government employees in case of any unilateral decision in this regard.

