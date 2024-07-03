Maharashtra Govt Eases Rules For New Women's Scheme; Click Here To Know More

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the age limit for the state government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women, has been increased from 60 to 65 years.

Speaking during a discussion in the legislative assembly, the chief minister said the condition regarding women whose families own government land has been removed. As per the scheme, a woman and her family should not have land of more than five acres if she wants to enroll her name under the scheme.

The CM added that if a woman doesn't have residential proof, she should submit her school leaving certificate, birth certificate, ration card or election card. Married women should submit their spouse's documents. Unmarried women can also avail of this scheme, he added.

In the absence of of income certificate, women can apply with their saffron and yellow ration cards, Shinde further said.

The chief minister also warned that the government will suspend and put behind the bar those who demand money from eligible women to get the benefits under the scheme. The CM's warning came after news that women are paying bribes to enroll their names under the scheme at Warud taluka in Amravati district. Amravati Collector Saurabh Katiyar suspended Talathi Tulshiram Kanthale in this case.

He strongly defended the government's move to provide three free cylinders to women and free education to girls pursuing higher education.

The scheme, announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aimed at improving the social status of married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-65 age group, who will get monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

After the announcement, women are thronging to government offices to get their name enrolled in the scheme. Shinde announced that considering the overwhelming response to the scheme, the last date for the applications has been extended to July 15.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded that the cut-off date for registration of names for the scheme be extended beyond July 15. Chavan raised the issue in the legislative assembly, saying there has been a stampede-like situation in many parts of the state because women are crowding the registration centres.