Maharashtra govt eases COVID-19 curbs, allows restaurants, cinema halls, theatres to function at 100% capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai; check full list here

Maharashtra government has eased COVID-19 restrictions. As per the new order, restaurants, cinema halls and theatres will function at 100 percent capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai.

"Various restrictions have been imposed in the State currently in order to curb the transmission of the COVID 19 virus. Now, based on the inputs of the Health department as well as the COVID Taskforce along with due consideration to the current COVID scenario in the State, the State Executive Committee (SEC) has decided to modify these," the order reads.

The restrictions or relaxations will be depending upon the current risk profile of the area, appreciation of which should depend upon vaccination status, positivity rate of tests as well as the occupancy of beds by patients.

Municipal Corporations shall be dealt with as separate Administrative Units and the rest of the districts shall be dealt with as single separate Administrative Units.

Check the list of districts that are fully uncooked:

1. Mumbai City

2. Mumbai Suburban

3. Pune ·

4. Bhandara

5. Sindhudurg

6. Nagpur

7. Raigad

8. Wardha

9. Ratnagiri

10.Satara

11.Sangli

12.Gondia

13. Chandrapur

14.Kolhapur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:06 PM IST