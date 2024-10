Representational Image |

Mumbai: The State government has almost doubled the grant money to the housing scheme for Dalits under the Ramai Awas Scheme and Adivasis under the Shabari Awas Scheme.

Earlier, under the scheme, grants of Rs1.20 lakh were given in rural areas and Rs 1.30 lakh to Naxalite dominated and hilly areas to construct the houses. Now, the government has increased the money to Rs 2.50 lakh for both categories. The total housing area has also been increased from 269 sqft to 300 sqft.