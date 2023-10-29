Maharashtra: 'Govt Doesn't Appear To Be In Mood To Save Jarange Patil's Life,' Says Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government doesn't appear to be keen on saving Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's life, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray has said in a statement released here on Sunday.

Thackeray, while expressing concern over the deteriorating health of Jarange-Patil, has blamed the state government for inaction over the issue.

"Manoj Jarange-Patil's health is deteriorating. If the government is playing with his life they are certainly putting Maharashtra's social harmony on fire. Maratha community is asking for their rights and they should get that," Thackeray said in his statement.

"Maratha, Dhangar and other communities should get their share of quota without touching the quota already granted to other communities like the OBCs, Tribals and other communities," he added.

"Jarange-Patil is on hunger strike while other are committing suicide everyday for reservation. Is the government waiting for more dead bodies to issue the orders regarding reservation?" Thackeray asked and added, "The government is busy in Man Ki Baat, but it is heartless in action. They don't appear to be in a mood to save Jarange-Patil's life."

