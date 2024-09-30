Maharashtra Govt Distributes ₹2,399 Cr As Subsidy To Cotton & Soybean Farmers Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Govt Distributes ₹2,399 Crores As Subsidy To Cotton & Soybean Farmers | CMO

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra assembly elections a month away, the Mahayuti government is focusing on farm issues, especially cotton and soybean growing farmers. In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the government made a major announcement of distribution of Rs 2399 crores as subsidy to soya-cotton farmers.

In the first phase, Rs 2,398 crore 93 lakh rupees are being deposited in the accounts of 49 lakh 50 thousand account holders. A total of Rs 4,194 crores are alloted through the DBT system, out of which Rs 1,548 crore 34 lakh have been provided for cotton and Rs 2,646 crore 34 lakh for soybeans growers. Total 96 lakh account holder farmers will benefit out of this scheme, said state minister Dhananjay Munde.

"The distribution of subsidies to cotton and soybean farmers for the kharif season of 2023 was launched today (Monday, September 30) in the state cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar deposited the subsidy in the farmers' accounts online," the chief minister's office informed.

Mahayuti Govt Pleasing Farmers

The agrarian distress was one of the major reasons for Mahayuti’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. More than 80% of the farm area comes under two major crops in Maharashtra -- cotton and soybean.

During PM Modi's latest visit in Maharashtra, Dy CM Fadnavis assured farmers that cotton and soybeans would be purchased at prices higher than the minimum support price (MSP) this season. Fadnavis urged Modi to increase import duties on crude oil to benefit farmers by ensuring they receive better prices for their produce. The Prime Minister responded promptly, leading to a rise in soybean prices.