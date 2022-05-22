Maharashtra govt cuts VAT by Rs 2.08 on petrol and Rs 1.44 on diesel

A day after the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duty, the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Sunday cut VAT by Rs 2.08 on petrol and Rs 1.44 on diesel per litre from today onwards. The state government is expected to monthly lose Rs 80 crore on petrol and Rs 125 crore on diesel following the reduction in VAT. The government will bear a revenue loss of Rs 2,500 crore annually.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said that during June 16,2020 and November 4, 2021 the Centre was charging the excise duty of Rs 7.69 per litre on petrol and Rs 15.14 per litre on diesel. Between March and May 2020, the Centre had increased excise duty by Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel.

The state government during the annual budget has estimated a mobilisation of almost Rs 44,000 crore through VAT on auto fuel in 2022-23. The government charges 25% VAT which Rs 21.35 per litre on petrol and additional cess of Rs 10.12 per litre. On diesel, the state government charges 21% VAT which is Rs 16.86 per litre and additional cess of Rs 3 per litre.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre was not enough.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 05:38 PM IST