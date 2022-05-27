Maharashtra govt cuts sorry figure after it releases two different notifications on transfers of employees within a week | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday cut a sorry figure on its transfer policy meant for its employees due to internal differences among the ruling partners and also because of utter confusion and chaos. In a week’s time, the state government released two government resolutions on the transfers of government employees as per the Maharashtra Government Employees Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delays in Performing Government Duties Act, 2005.

The annual transfers are generally due in May and they have been under scanner.

The government last week released the government resolution in which it asked the departments to carry out transfers in the month of May as per the Act of 2005 and rules therein.

However, the government came out with a new resolution on Friday asking the departments not to carry out transfers till June 30. However, the government in its resolution said in case of an urgent transfer the Chief Minister’s approval is necessary.