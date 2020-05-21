Maharashtra govt collects Rs 300 cr in taxes after liquor shops reopened

On May 20, the Maharashtra government collected Rs 42 crore of excise in just one day after liquor shops were opened and allowed home delivery in the state. Sale of liquor was allowed in parts of Maharashtra, as part of the lockdown 4.0 revised guidelines.
Home delivery of liquor will has begun in Maharashtra, except Mumbai, which continues to be a hotspot for coronavirus. But, residents of Navi Mumbai and Thane can place order for home delivery of liquor.
The Maharashtra government between May 4 and May 20 collected excise and sales tax of Rs 300 crore.
The state has eased restrictions non red zone areas. Maharashtra government on May 19 issued revised guidelines to be followed in the state during phase four of the lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. In its revised guidelines, the state government allowed liquor shops to start home delivery.
Shopkeepers will have to display contact number outside their shops and customers can then place orders via WhatsApp, SMS or through call. Making arrangements for delivery will be the retailer's responsibility. But, the retailer can request passes for delivery boys, which can be obtained from offices of the Excise Superintendent of Police and Deputy SP.
