Maharashtra Govt cancels final year university exams for non-professional/professional courses

Maharashtra Government decided to cancel the final year-final semester exam of non-professional/professional courses.
CMO Maharashtra while declaring the news said, "Maharashtra Govt decided to not conduct final year/final semester exam of non-professional/professional courses as the present atmosphere is not yet conducive to conduct any exam or classes.
CMO Maharashtra also informed that it decided to award degrees based on formula decided by universities.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has also written to PM Narendra Modi requesting to instruct national level apex authorities like All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), The Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and National Council For Hotel Management & Catering Technology to endorse state govt's decision regarding professional courses & issue guidelines to universities.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)