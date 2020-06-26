Maharashtra Govt cancels final year university exams for non-professional/professional courses

CMO Maharashtra also informed that it decided to award degrees based on formula decided by universities.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has also written to PM Narendra Modi requesting to instruct national level apex authorities like All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), The Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and National Council For Hotel Management & Catering Technology to endorse state govt's decision regarding professional courses & issue guidelines to universities.