 Maharashtra Govt Begins Online Transfer of ₹300 Cr To Onion Growers As Relief
The first phase comprises 3 lakh farmers from 14 districts

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Begins Online Transfer of ₹300 Cr To Onion Growers As Relief | Representative Image/ PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government initiated the process for the online transfer of Rs 300 crore to 3 lakh onion growers on Wednesday. The government had announced relief for onion growers for onions sold during February and March 2023 at the rate of Rs 350 per quintal, with a maximum of 200 quintals sold during the stipulated period.

2nd phase relief to start soon

The first phase of relief was transferred on Wednesday to the accounts of eligible farmers from 14 districts where the relief amount was less than Rs 10,000. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, along with their cabinet colleagues, initiated the process after the cabinet meeting. The first phase comprises 3 lakh farmers from Nagpur, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Amarawati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Wardha, Latur, Yavatmal, Akola, Jalna, and Washim districts.

The second phase will also start soon. However, before that, in the 10 districts like Nashik, Osmanabad, Pune, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, and Beed, where the demand for relief was more than 10 crore, the eligible onion growers will receive Rs 10,000 each, as confirmed by a senior CMO official.

