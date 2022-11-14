Maharashtra Govt asks civic bodies to identify specific sites for putting up hoardings and banners | Photo: FIle

Amid strong criticism by the Bombay High Court over illegal and unauthorised hoardings especially by political parties, the Maharashtra Government on Monday issued a government resolution asking the civic bodies to earmark special sites for putting up temporary hoardings, posters, flexes and banners.

Already the guidelines have been issued for the BrihanMumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation and policy for other civic bodies with regard to action to be taken against illegal hoardings, posters, flexes and banners. In those guidelines and policy, there was no mention of identifying specific sites for the same that will have to be carved out by the civic bodies as per today’s government resolution.

The urban development department deputy secretary Ms Priyanka Chapwale-Kulkarni in the government resolution said that the civic bodies in their respective areas after identifying the specific sites should give wide publicity for the same. Besides, the municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils should prepare a compilation of such sites and give due publicity for the same.

Further, the municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils will have to submit in two weeks the list of identified sites for hoardings, banners, flexes and posters in their respective jurisdictions to the Commissioner and Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration. Thereafter, the Commissioner and the Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration will have to submit the information to the Bombay High Court and the state government.

In addition, all municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils will have to immediately provide information on daily permission granted for hoardings, banners, posters through an integrated web-based portal or through the available software. The municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils will have to put a QR code on information with regard to the name of the applicant, permission number and size and duration for the permission for putting up banners, posters, hoardings and flexes.

The government issued resolution days after it had submitted to the high court action taken by BMC and other civic bodies against illegal and unauthorised hoardings. The state government in its reply to the high court had said that a reply filed it conducted a special drive on August 3-4 in the municipal corporation areas in the state, except areas under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in which 27,206 illegal hoardings and banners were removed and Rs 7.23 crore in fines were recovered from the violators and nine FIRs were filed. The court was told a special drive was conducted in the BMC area for 10 days from August 3-13 and removed 1,693 illegal banners and hoardings and 168 criminal complaints/FIRs were filed against the defaulters.

