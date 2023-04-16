Maharashtra govt approves panel to draft regulations for app-based vehicles

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The state government has given its approval for the constitution of a committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators.

The committee will be tasked with drafting Maharashtra Regulation of the Aggregators Rules, 2022.

The committee will study the orders passed by the Supreme Court and submit a report to the State Government with recommendations regarding aggregators (app and web-based aggregators) as per the Central Government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, officials said.

Committee to submit report in next three months

The six-member committee will be expected to submit its report in the next three months, the order added.

According to government sources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, had issued guidelines for app and web-based aggregators for doing passenger transport business under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 on November 27, 2020. Also, the state government had made it mandatory for the aggregators in the state to take permission from the competent authority for doing business as per the notification dated March 9, 2022.

He added, the six member committee headed by a retired Indian Administrative Service officer would also include Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Maharashtra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Additional Transport Commissioner and an Assistant Transport Commissioner.