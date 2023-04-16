 Maharashtra govt approves panel to draft regulations for app-based vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra govt approves panel to draft regulations for app-based vehicles

Maharashtra govt approves panel to draft regulations for app-based vehicles

The committee will be tasked with drafting Maharashtra Regulation of the Aggregators Rules, 2022

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The state government has given its approval for the constitution of a committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators.

The committee will be tasked with drafting Maharashtra Regulation of the Aggregators Rules, 2022.

The committee will study the orders passed by the Supreme Court and submit a report to the State Government with recommendations regarding aggregators (app and web-based aggregators) as per the Central Government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, officials said.

Committee to submit report in next three months

The six-member committee will be expected to submit its report in the next three months, the order added.

According to government sources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, had issued guidelines for app and web-based aggregators for doing passenger transport business under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 on November 27, 2020. Also, the state government had made it mandatory for the aggregators in the state to take permission from the competent authority for doing business as per the notification dated March 9, 2022.

He added, the six member committee headed by a retired Indian Administrative Service officer would also include Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Maharashtra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Additional Transport Commissioner and an Assistant Transport Commissioner.

Read Also
Mumbai: Governor Bias felicitates 13 Firebrigade officials with President Firebrigade service award...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹40,000 from bank account after fraudulent Aadhaar linking

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹40,000 from bank account after fraudulent Aadhaar linking

Unfortunate & painful, says CM Shinde after Maharashtra Bhushan award event turned tragic, killing...

Unfortunate & painful, says CM Shinde after Maharashtra Bhushan award event turned tragic, killing...

Maharashtra govt approves panel to draft regulations for app-based vehicles

Maharashtra govt approves panel to draft regulations for app-based vehicles

Mumbai: Ex-bank officer robbed of jewellery worth ₹1.65 lakh on street in Mulund

Mumbai: Ex-bank officer robbed of jewellery worth ₹1.65 lakh on street in Mulund

Mumbai: Panel directs developer to give flat to Khar complainant

Mumbai: Panel directs developer to give flat to Khar complainant