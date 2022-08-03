e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra govt approves minimum seats of 50 and maximum of 75 in Zilla Parishad

State cabinet scraps MVA decision of minimum seats of 55 and maximum of 85 in Zilla Parishad.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 07:03 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI Photo

The Shinde-Fadnavis government on Wednesday scrapped the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision taken in November last year to increase the minimum seats to 55 from 50 seats and the maximum seats to 85 from 75 seats in Zilla Parishad by amending the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1961. However, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by DCM Devendra Fadnavis, has approved to revert to earlier system with a minimum 50 of seats and maximum of 75 seats in Zilla Parishad by amending the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1961.

The cabinet decided to reduce the number of minimum and maximum seats in Zilla Parishad in the wake of declining population in the rural areas. A minimum of 50 seats will be allotted to the least populated district in the state. The state government will soon issue an ordinance as there is no sitting of the legislature.

As per the decision taken by the MVA government, the number of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members rose from 2,000 to 2,248 and from 4,000 to 4,496 respectively in the state. An increase in one member of Zilla Parishad means two members of the Panchayat Samitis will increase.

article-image
