Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹217.6 Crore For Constituency Development Initiatives Ahead Of Assembly Elections

(File photo) Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, the Maharashtra government has approved a funding allocation of ₹217.6 crore for the development of 272 members of the state assembly. Each legislator will receive ₹80 lakh to support initiatives in their constituencies.

This decision was formalized on Monday, aiming to stimulate development efforts in the run-up to the elections. Under the Local Development Program, the government has set aside a total budget of ₹2,200 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Finance Department has granted administrative departments the authority to distribute this funding for development programs. Out of the allocated budget for 2024-25, ₹915 crore has been made available through the BIMS system, with ₹680.97 crore already distributed to all districts. Now, under the Local Development Program, each of the 272 legislators will oversee the allocation of ₹80 lakh, totaling ₹217.6 crore, under the jurisdiction of the respective district collectors.