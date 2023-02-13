e-Paper Get App
The government resolution in this connection was issued last week.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Maharashtra govt approves ₹ 172 Cr for court building in Thane | Representative Image/ANI
Thane: The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 172.13 crore for the construction of a court building in Thane, an official said on Monday.

While the initial cost of construction of the basement-plus-stilt-plus-10 floor structure was Rs 74.79 crore, the revised estimate approved by the state government for an 8-storey building is Rs 172.13 crore, he said.

"While Rs 84.35 crore will be spent to construct the building, Rs 18.22 crore will be spent on furniture. The building will have rainwater harvesting facility, ramp for persons with disabilities and hydraulic stilt parking," he said.

