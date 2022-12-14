Maharashtra govt appoints a committee to select CEO & Jt CEO of MITRA

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Days after the appointment of Thane-based builder close to the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, Mr Ajay Ashar and former legislator Mr Rajesh Kshirsagar as the deputy chairpersons of the newly established Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), the state government has formed a four-member committee headed by the CM for the selection of its chief executive officer and the joint CEO.

The candidate for the CEO’s post should not be below 50 years of age or above 65 years of age and should have worked in the civil service at 14th level or above pay scale. Preferably the candidate should be a serving or retired IAS of the secretary rank or a serving or retired IAS from the state government of the rank of additional chief secretary.

MITRA will work on the lines of NITI Aayog and make a slew of recommendations to the state government on various issues including health, education, and infrastructure.

The candidate for the joint CEO’s post should not be below 35 years of age and more than 45 years of age. The candidate should be from the civil service at the 12th level or above pay scale and should have a degree in engineering and technology, MBBS or post-graduation in science or economics. The priority will be given to graduation or post-graduation in management. The candidate should have worked on the post with leadership merit in government, private or public undertakings with an experience of 10-15 years.

The government will have power to make direct appointments if the eligible or capable candidate is not available through advertisement.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, MITRA will provide valuable advice and guidance on policy-related issues and it will play a crucial role in achieving the State Government’s ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy by 2027 and $3.5 trillion by 2047.