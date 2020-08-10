Maharashtra govt announces administrative rejig - here's all you need to know

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced yet another set of administrative transfers, with several IAS officials being reshuffled. According to the transfer order dated August 10, seven officials have been transferred.
According to the order 1992 batch IAS officer Milind Mhaiskar who had earlier been the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai has now been posted as the Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.
Similarly, 1996 batch IAS officer, Sanjay Khandare has been reshuffled from Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department in the Mantralaya to Chairman and Managing Director, MAHAGENCO.
Aurangabad Collector Uday Chaudhari who is an IAS officer from the 2010 batch has been posted as the Deputy Secretary, Chief Secretaries Office in Mumbai's Mantralaya.
A A Gulhane, an IAS officer from 2010 has been appointed as the Collector of Chandrapur. He had earlier been the Project Manager of Navi Mumbai's Jalswaraj Project.
Additional collector K H Bagate has now been posted as the CEO of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.
Naval Kishor Ram, the Pune collector was recently appointed to the Prime Minister's Office as a deputy secretary.
Additionally, Ashwini Joshi, the State Project Director for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has been relieved and awaits a new posting.