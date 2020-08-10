Maharashtra govt announces administrative rejig - here's all you need to know

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced yet another set of administrative transfers, with several IAS officials being reshuffled. According to the transfer order dated August 10, seven officials have been transferred.

According to the order 1992 batch IAS officer Milind Mhaiskar who had earlier been the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai has now been posted as the Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Similarly, 1996 batch IAS officer, Sanjay Khandare has been reshuffled from Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department in the Mantralaya to Chairman and Managing Director, MAHAGENCO.