Maharashtra govt amends 'break the chain' order; RAT allowed as option to RT-PCR for non-vaccinated staff

Maharashtra government on Friday has again amended its 'Break the Chain' order, and have allowed Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) as an option to RT-PCR test for non-vaccinated staff for various sectors including public transport/ private transport/shootings for films, serials, advertisements, staff related to home delivery services, staff conducting examinations, staff at marriage venues, staff at funeral venues, eatable vendors, labourers/ workers/staff in the manufacturing sector, e-commerce staff, staff involved in permitted construction activity, RBI, etc. This rule will come into effect from April 10, the order read.
In its earlier order dated April 4, the government had made it mandatory that the non-vaccinated staff in these sectors to have an RT-PCR test done, which would be valid for 15 days.
Moreover, in its amended order, the Maharashtra government has also allowed Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra, SETU, CSC Centers, SETU Kendra, Passport Seva Kendra, etc. to remain open on weekdays between 7 AM and 8 PM.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that a "complete lockdown" of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, and added that such a step could be taken if the government is unable to cope with the situation.
He, however, expressed hope that with the curbs in place at present, the government would be able to tame the surge.
Tope also admitted that the "chalta hai" (laidback) attitude had creeped in after the government flattened the infection curve.
"We would need a complete lockdown for 15 days to three weeks even though I am not in favour of that immediately. If hospitals are overwhelmed, if there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients then such a step can be taken," Tope told NDTV.
