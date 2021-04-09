Maharashtra govt amends 'break the chain' order; RAT allowed as option to RT-PCR for non-vaccinated staff

Maharashtra government on Friday has again amended its 'Break the Chain' order, and have allowed Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) as an option to RT-PCR test for non-vaccinated staff for various sectors including public transport/ private transport/shootings for films, serials, advertisements, staff related to home delivery services, staff conducting examinations, staff at marriage venues, staff at funeral venues, eatable vendors, labourers/ workers/staff in the manufacturing sector, e-commerce staff, staff involved in permitted construction activity, RBI, etc. This rule will come into effect from April 10, the order read.

In its earlier order dated April 4, the government had made it mandatory that the non-vaccinated staff in these sectors to have an RT-PCR test done, which would be valid for 15 days.

Moreover, in its amended order, the Maharashtra government has also allowed Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra, SETU, CSC Centers, SETU Kendra, Passport Seva Kendra, etc. to remain open on weekdays between 7 AM and 8 PM.