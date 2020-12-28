Maharashtra govt allowing windfall gains to private players, says Devendra Fadnavis

This letter comes after a committee chaired by Deepak Parekh was formed for seeking suggestions to revive the ailing real estate sector due to the pandemic. The recommendations suggested by the said committee, it seems, are being implemented selectively without considering the real effect of the same, alleged Fadnavis.

The former Chief Minister said that he always support steps taken to boost the demand during pandemic and decisions like rationalisation of stamp duty rates, however, under the garb of reduction for rationalisation, windfall gains cannot be allowed to a handful.

"The said reduction leads to a reduction of payments to be made to the competent authorities. The table below shows the indicative reductions in payments. Following the success of this modus operandi, it is now proposed using the Deepak Parekh committee report to further halve the statutory payments levied by the Corporations and State Government," Fadnavis added.

"It seems that certain vested interests have colluded for the purpose of extending benefits to a few handful parties at the expense of State exchequer. I must state here that the actions of the State Government must be free from the vice of arbitrariness and must conform to Article 14 of the Constitution of India," he further wrote.