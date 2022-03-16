Maharashtra govt adds eight more days to cops' casual leaves

The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the number of casual leaves (CLs) of police officials from 12 to 20 in a year, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai told the legislative council on Tuesday.

The government has also decided not to assign night duty to a police official a day before his or her weekly off.

This decision to increase the number of CLs has been taken to offer some comfort to the police personnel whose duty hours are long and hectic. "The Maharashtra government has taken a decision to increase the number of casual leaves of police officials from 12 days to 20 days," the minister said.

Explaining the trigger behind the decision, a home department official said that police personnel do not get off on special days such as festivals and national holidays. Hence the number of CLs has been increased, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:51 AM IST