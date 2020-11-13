Maharashtra Governor Koshyari gifts bamboo lamps made by Palghar tribal women to Raj Bhavan staff

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday presented bamboo sky lamps, also known as ‘Akash Kandils’, as Diwali gift to all the staff of Raj Bhavan.
According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, the Maharashtra Governor presented the bamboo Sky Lamps prepared by tribal women to the entire staff of Raj Bhavan. The bamboo sky lamps along with sweets were distributed by the Governor to nearly 200 staff members at Raj Bhavan.
While extending Diwali greetings to the staff, Koshyari appealed to the staff to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly, and pollution-free Diwali in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor had visited the Bamboo project run by the Vivek Rural Development Centre in Palghar district in February this year. He had appealed to the people to buy the bamboo products manufactured by tribal women to support their income and livelihood and had announced that he will make a beginning to buy the products from Raj Bhavan.
According to the statement, the bamboo sky lamps presented to the Raj Bhavan staff were made by tribal women from Bhalivali, Bot, Durvesh, and Goje villages in Palghar district.
