Maharashtra Governor Koshyari gifts bamboo lamps made by Palghar tribal women to Raj Bhavan staff

While extending Diwali greetings to the staff, Koshyari appealed to the staff to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly, and pollution-free Diwali in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor had visited the Bamboo project run by the Vivek Rural Development Centre in Palghar district in February this year. He had appealed to the people to buy the bamboo products manufactured by tribal women to support their income and livelihood and had announced that he will make a beginning to buy the products from Raj Bhavan.

According to the statement, the bamboo sky lamps presented to the Raj Bhavan staff were made by tribal women from Bhalivali, Bot, Durvesh, and Goje villages in Palghar district.