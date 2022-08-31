Maharashtra Governor inaugurates exhibition of paintings in Mumbai gallery

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday inaugurated 'Four Stories', an exhibition of paintings of Chairman of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda and three other noted artists here.
The exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery features paintings by Darda, Search Institute chief architect Jayashree Bhalla, Bina Thakrar and photographer and artist Rachana Darda.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)