Maharashtra Governor inaugurates exhibition of paintings in Mumbai gallery

Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari inaugurates art exhibition | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday inaugurated 'Four Stories', an exhibition of paintings of Chairman of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda and three other noted artists here.

The exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery features paintings by Darda, Search Institute chief architect Jayashree Bhalla, Bina Thakrar and photographer and artist Rachana Darda.